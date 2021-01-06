Wing Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Wing has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for about $13.97 or 0.00039997 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $1.91 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,337,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,613 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars.

