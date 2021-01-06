Wings Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Wings has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $17,397.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00044327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00301355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,147.24 or 0.03053163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

