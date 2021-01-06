Wings (WINGS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $27,850.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00335763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.05 or 0.02405447 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

