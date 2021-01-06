Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Sells $190,287.79 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 948,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,448. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.