Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.57 million. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $4,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

