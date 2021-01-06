WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.46

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.46 and last traded at $107.76, with a volume of 77714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

