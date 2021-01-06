WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.60

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 75928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

