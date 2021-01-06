WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.60

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 75928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 9,425.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

