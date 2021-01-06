Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG.L) (LON:BGCG) Trading Up 0.8%

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG.L) (LON:BGCG) was up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.77). Approximately 277,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 485,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.72).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.18.

In related news, insider Chris Ralph acquired 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,990.75 ($27,424.55).

