Woodstock Corp Acquires 11,925 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 191.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 462,607 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,904,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,727. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

