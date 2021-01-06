Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,499 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,683,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,027. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

