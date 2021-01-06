Woodstock Corp Acquires 2,965 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 38,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,412 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,378. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $414.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.