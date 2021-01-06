Woodstock Corp Acquires 4,477 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.55. 24,866,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,472,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $400.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

