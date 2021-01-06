Woodstock Corp Acquires 5,590 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,365,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.