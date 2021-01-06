Woodstock Corp Buys 1,056 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,381 shares of company stock worth $12,891,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 1,645,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.50. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.