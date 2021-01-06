Woodstock Corp Buys 2,618 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.04. 1,243,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,842. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

