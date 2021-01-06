Woodstock Corp Buys 4,173 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,824,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,766,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

