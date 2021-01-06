Woodstock Corp Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,303 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 311,285 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.25. 35,830,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,261,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

