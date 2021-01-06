Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.25. 3,753,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.