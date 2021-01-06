Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.83. 8,227,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $420.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $160.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

