Woodstock Corp Has $1.50 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $49,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.74. 1,746,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,617. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.