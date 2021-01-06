Woodstock Corp Has $11.50 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,544.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,016,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,084. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

