Woodstock Corp Has $15.49 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $151.19. 6,879,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,407. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $161.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

