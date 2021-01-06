Woodstock Corp Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova increased its position in Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

