Woodstock Corp Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 105,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 83,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.29. 22,658,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,335,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

