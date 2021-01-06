Woodstock Corp Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,403. The firm has a market cap of $414.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

