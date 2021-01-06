Woodstock Corp Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $80.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,138.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,268. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,615.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

