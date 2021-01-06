Woodstock Corp Purchases 1,034 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,501. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,407 shares of company stock worth $5,346,727 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

