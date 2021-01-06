Woodstock Corp Sells 334 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 2.6% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $13.66 on Wednesday, hitting $483.60. The stock had a trading volume of 633,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $504.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

