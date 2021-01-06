Woodstock Corp Sells 4,924 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

OTIS stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. 1,595,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,884. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

