Woodstock Corp Sells 9,105 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 36,433,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,077,637. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

