Woodstock Corp Takes $5.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,452,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,853,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

