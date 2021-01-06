Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Up 0.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.38. 28,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,709% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

About Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

