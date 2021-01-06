Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.47

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 1238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,517,879.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 51,443 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

