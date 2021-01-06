WPP (NYSE:WPP) Trading Up 8.1%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.39 and last traded at $57.10. Approximately 109,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 128,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.
Several research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.
WPP Company Profile (NYSE:WPP)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
