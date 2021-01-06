WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Down 28.1% This Week

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $2,493.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN (CRYPTO:WPP) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.