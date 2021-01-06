Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $43.12 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $87.17 million and approximately $84,678.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $43.12 or 0.00119034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00115311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00207562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00494900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016648 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,021,596 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

