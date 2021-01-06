Wrapped NXM 1-Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00114996 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00497743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00239178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015991 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

