WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Shares Up 3.3%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)’s share price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.44. 2,073,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 1,067,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

