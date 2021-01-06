X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0001

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $74,471.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,587,256,432 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

