X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XFOR. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.