X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.74). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13).

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

