Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.85.

In other news, Director Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 465,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,387.43. Insiders have sold a total of 226,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,350 in the last 90 days.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

