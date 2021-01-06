Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.36. Approximately 336,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 275,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Xencor by 7,375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the period.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

