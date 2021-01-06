Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.22. 918,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 712,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

