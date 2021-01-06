Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading Up 5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.84 and last traded at $118.84. Approximately 577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98.

About Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

