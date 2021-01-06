Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Trading Up 5.5%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 179,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 96,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.