XMax (XMX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, ABCC, Coinrail and DDEX. XMax has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $745,401.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00046207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00318666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.83 or 0.03024885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,205,961 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Graviex, CryptoBridge, HADAX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, DDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.