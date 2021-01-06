Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.40

Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 3216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 120,129 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 138,521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 86,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

