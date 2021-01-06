XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.51

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.51 and last traded at $125.30, with a volume of 20264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.03.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after buying an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $26,841,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $18,138,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1,008.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 166,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 140.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.