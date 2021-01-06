Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 38,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 94,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$17.90 million and a P/E ratio of -36.67.

About Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

